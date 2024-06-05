Deputy Mike Gambino reflects on the foot chase that ended Rockford's deadly mass stabbing

Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Gambino has been in plenty of foot pursuits, but none more important than the one he was in on March 27.

Gambino chased, tackled and arrested Christian Soto, 23, of Rockford, an act that police say put an end to a killing rampage that resulted in the deaths of four people — mother and son, Romona Schupbach and Jacob Schupbach, who were stabbed to death their home, U.S. Postal Service letter carrier Jay Larson, who was stabbed and ran over with a truck while on his mail route, and 15-year-old Jenna Newcomb who was beaten to death in her home.

Seven other people were injured.

The deputy was on patrol in New Milford when he heard the radio call for a battery and an armed man in a residential area east of Alpine and south of Charles Street.

The deputy of three years was already on his way to assist Rockford police when he learned that two people had been killed.

Gambino arrived to find Rockford police, fire and EMS already in the area, but the suspect still at large.

He drove to Cleveland Avenue. There, residents started to direct him to where the suspect was last seen running.

Gambino continued to drive, following the arms and hands of people who ventured from their homes to help police capture the assailant. He drove down Cleveland, then Skokie Drive and then Eggleston Road where he finally saw the man running.

"I saw this male subject who matched the description perfectly," he said. "He had blood all over him. I called it (out over the radio) and the foot pursuit began."

Gambino, along with other deputies and police officers ran after Soto, unsure if he was armed.

"He was running southbound along side of a house, and as soon as I saw him grip the fence, I could see both of his hands. So, at least at that point, I knew he didn't have a weapon in his hands," Gambino said.

After hopping two fences, Gambino took Soto to the ground. Seconds later, a Rockford officer and a Loves Park officer were next to him.

"I've been in plenty of foot pursuits before, but nothing like this," he said. "I didn't know the magnitude of destruction he had done till afterwards."

Gambino has received citations for his heroic actions.

"When you look at all the evidence in this, if he's not stopped he's still trying to get in houses to hurt people," Chief Deputy Rick Ciganek said of Soto. "Absent Deputy Gambino, Rockford police and Loves Park police intervening, more people were going to be hurt."

Soto is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on multiple first-degree murder charges.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Chris Green is a Rockford Register Star general assignment reporter. He can be reached at 815-987-1241, via email at cgreen@rrstar.com and X @chrisfgreen.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Sheriff's deputy reflects on deadly threat in a Rockford neighborhood