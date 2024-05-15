Deputy-involved shooting shuts down road in Pahrump

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Pahrump.

On Tuesday night, NCSO posted on social media that officers were on the scene along Bunarch Road between Lola Lane and Linda Street as they continued to investigate, according to NCSO.

The Bunarch Road is currently shut down for the investigation. All NCSO personnel are safe and unharmed. Further details are expected to be released in 72 hours.

