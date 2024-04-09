Deputy-involved shooting in Pinellas County under investigation

TechCrunch

Mobile gadget and bag maker Targus says it is experiencing a "temporary interruption" to its business operations following a cyberattack on Friday. In a notice with regulators on Monday, Targus' parent company, B. Riley Financial, said it discovered "a threat actor gained unauthorized access to certain of Targus’ file systems," and shut down much of its network to isolate the incident. "The incident has been contained and Targus systems recovery efforts are in process," the statement said.