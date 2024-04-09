Deputy-involved shooting in Pinellas County under investigation
A Pinellas County task force is investigating a shooting that involved a Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy on Monday. According to law enforcement, PSCO deputy Christopher Ryan responded to a call of an armed person at a house at 14041 95th Avenue North in Seminole. A 44-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man who lived together had an argument. According to law enforcement reports, the argument turned violent, and the woman stabbed the man multiple times.