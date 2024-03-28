Deputy-involved shooting in Fort Pierce leaves one suspect hospitalized

TechCrunch

On Monday, the Biden administration announced that six new countries had joined an international coalition to fight the proliferation of commercial spyware, sold by companies such as NSO Group or Intellexa. Now, some investors have announced that they too are committed to fighting spyware. In the last couple of years, the U.S. government has led an effort to limit or at least restrain the use of spyware across the world by putting surveillance tech makers like NSO Group, Candiru and Intellexa on blocklists, as well as imposing export controls on those companies and visa restrictions on people involved in the industry.