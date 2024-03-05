Deputy injured in crash with semi

BETHEL TWP. — A Branch County Sheriff deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries after his patrol vehicle was struck by a semi Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 12

The deputy was ahead of the truck westbound on U.S. 12 just west of Garfield Road about 3:30 p.m.

Bronson firefighters remove the patrol vehicle hood to disconnect the battery after the car was struck in the driver's door on U.S. 12 Tuesday afternoon.

Two eastbound vehicles began interfering with each other as they approached the deputy.

The semi driver said the deputy turned on his lights and siren and made a U-turn in front of the truck in the 55 mph zone.

The truck driver tried to avoid the patrol vehicle but slammed into the deputy's driver's side door.

A court deputy a quarter mile away heard Butters on the radio and managed to get the deputy out and away from the patrol car which had deployed front and side airbags.

LifeCare arrived shortly to transport him to ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.

The two other vehicles continued east. The deputy gave Central Dispatch the description of the two vehicles he was going to stop.

Coldwater Police searched for them but they were not located as of 5 p.m.. Michigan State Police is investigating the crash.

Subscribe Support local news. Subscribe to the Daily Reporter.

Michigan conservation officers, Bronson Fire Rescue, the Branch County Road Commission and Coldwater Police assisted at the crash site.

Police blocked U.S. 12 for over two hours and rerouted traffic around the crash.

-- Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Deputy injured when struck by semi