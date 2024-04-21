Deputy Chief Brian Harding is 1st finalist in search for new Akron police chief

[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The first finalist candidate for the city’s open police chief role is a 28-year veteran of the Akron Police Department.

Mayor Shammas Malik on Wednesday announced residents can soon get to meet the finalist, Deputy Chief Brian Harding, who’s currently acting as police chief.

Harding has been with the city police department since 1995 and received numerous promotions during his tenure, according to a news release. He is a recent graduate of an Akron leadership class, has attended Police Executive Leadership College and currently serves on the Victims Assistance board.

He is a graduate of the University of Akron, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in technical education and an Associate degree in criminal justice, according to the release.

While many residents are familiar with Deputy Chief Harding from his years of service to our city, I am looking forward to the town halls which will provide our community with the opportunity to engage with him as the finalist for the Police Chief role. As a candidate for this important role and in his current role as Acting Chief, he has welcomed opportunities to meet with the community throughout this process. I believe this reflects his willingness to support more community-oriented policing here in Akron and demonstrates his commitment to Akron’s residents. I’m excited for our town halls where our residents will have an opportunity to hear directly from the finalist and ask questions. Akron Mayor Shammas Malik

Former chief Steve Mylett stepped down on Jan. 1, having led the department since August 2021. Harding was then made acting police chief.

Though the search for a new police chief has been underway for weeks, officials now believe state and local law requires the new chief to be promoted from within the police department, and that the city cannot consider outside applicants, Malik said last month.

Candidates are being screened by executive job search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates.

Malik’s office has set two meet-and-greet town halls introducing Harding: the first was at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, at John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center, 1040 Copley Road; the second at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, at East Community Learning Center, 80 Brittain Road.

