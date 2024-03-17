Deputy arrested over St. Patrick’s Day weekend for boating under the influence: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County deputy was put behind bars over St. Patrick’s Day weekend for boating under the influence, authorities announced Sunday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 10 p.m. on March 15, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officer witnessed a vessel operating without displaying its navigational lights.

The FWC officer initiated a vessel stop and found the operator, Deputy Clinton Ormsbee, 52, impaired.

HCSO said Ormsbee refused to provide a breath sample. He was taken into custody and booked into Orient Jail, where he was charged with boating under the influence, according to the sheriff’s office.

“I am extremely disappointed by the actions of this deputy. Driving or boating under the influence is unacceptable, especially for someone entrusted with upholding the law,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “His reckless behavior not only endangered his own life but also posed a severe threat to the safety of innocent individuals.”

Ormsbee has been an HCSO employee for 15 years. He is assigned to the Court Operations Division.

The 52-year-old was placed on administrative leave without pay, pending the results of an internal affairs investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

