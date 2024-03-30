Deputy arrested in Hays teen’s disappearance

IOLA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas sheriff’s deputy is in jail, accused in the disappearance of a Hays teen.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says The Hays Police Department contacted the KBI for assistance in locating a 15-year-old child who had disappeared on March 22. The department believed the teen was with a 24-year-old man working for the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

The KBI says the Allen County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and deputies from their department went to the 24-year-old man’s residence where they found the child inside. The teen is in protective custody.

Bomb threat at Derby Walmart evacuates store

The Allen County deputy was arrested at the sheriff’s office on a charge of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He had been with the department since January.

The KBI says he was fired following his arrest. He is being housed at the Bourbon County Jail pending his first appearance in court.

The KBI asks if anyone has information related to this investigation they should call 1-800-KS-CRIME. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The case is still under investigation and formal charges are still pending.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.