Deputy arrested on child pornography possession charge; IRCSO says 4 'victims' found so far

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY − A sheriff's deputy has been charged with child pornography possession, and arrested after his first day on the job after an investigation into accusations he coerced and solicited sexual content through Snapchat.

Speaking outside the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office in a late Tuesday night news conference, Sheriff Eric Flowers requested anyone who had interacted with Kai Stewart Cromer, 19, on social media to contact the agency’s detectives.

Sheriff Eric Flowers and Detective Christopher Scribner at a news conference late Tuesday March 5, 2024, announcing the arrest of former deputy Kai Cromer following his arrest on a child pornography possession charge.

“We know of four victims at this moment, four people that he was contacting,” said Flowers. “We know that he requested video and photographs and these folks that have come forward are very concerned for their safety.”

Cromer was among a group of new employees Flowers said he swore in as a deputy during a ceremony Monday afternoon.

Allegations of Cromer’s behavior with a high school student through Snapchat were reported to the agency following his appearance during training with other deputies at the school Monday morning.

“A brave young female came forward and alerted our staff that this deputy who had been contacting her via Snapchat asking her to send photographs, asking her to send naked pictures, topless pictures, and that she felt very uncomfortable just even seeing him on campus,” Flowers said.

At 19, Cromer was hired as a deputy trainee, entered the academy Jan. 8 and passed his state law enforcement exam Feb. 9.

Beyond his brief time with the agency, Flowers said Cromer, “grew up in this community.”

Cromer was charged with possession of child pornography after an initial search of his cell phone uncovered what Flowers said was, “a video of an underage girl performing sex acts.”

Flowers said so far, they had found “pretty bad stuff in there,” and that many additional charges are expected.

Asked about the agency’s employee screening process, he said the social media accounts of its applicants were examined and interviews were conducted with family members and friends.

“Unfortunately, Snapchat is a private exchange of information,” Flowers said. “Until he walked on campus yesterday and this young girl came forward, we had no indication that this guy had anything like this going on.”

Snapchat is used to share images and video either through public accounts or in private exchanges with content deleted automatically unless saved to a device.

Flowers said there are other victims they know about and they are trying to get in contact with some of them. There are others they have yet to identify.

“… (Cromer) was telling people, 'I'm going to be law enforcement. I'm very powerful' ... He was forcing these girls. They said they were very uncomfortable with the entire circumstance and they felt like they had no choice but to do these things and that’s just completely unacceptable."

Flowers offered protection and confidentiality to anyone considered a victim in the case.

Agency records show Cromer was arrested Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. and released from the Indian River County Jail on $15,000 bail just before midnight the same day.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow @coreyarwood, email corey.arwood@tcpalm.com or call 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: New IRCSO deputy arrested on child pornography possession charge