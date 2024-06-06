Deputy on administrative leave following fatal Anderson shooting

Jun. 6—ANDERSON — Madison County Sheriff Deputy Mason Brizendine is on paid administrative leave while Indiana State Police investigate the June 1 fatal shooting of Lataurus Ladon Harrison.

State police also reported that investigators found a firearm on the front passenger seat of the Chevy Impala driven by Harrison. State police are reviewing officer body-camera footage from the scene.

Brizendine is a four-year veteran of the Madison County Sheriff's Department, according to state police. An Elwood Police Department post on Facebook in 2018 identifies Brizendine as an EPD reserve officer.

Madison County Sheriff's Department deputies were trying to serve the warrant about 9 p.m. Saturday when they found Harrison sitting in a car parked in a driveway in the 1600 block of Fairview Street, state police said.

The encounter with Harrison escalated, and officers gave him several commands to show his hands, according to state police.

When Harrison refused, an officer fired at Harrison, who was struck at least once. Officers took life-saving measures but Harrison died at the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Follow Caleb Amick on Twitter @AmickCaleb. Contact him at caleb.amick@heraldbulletin.com or 765-648-4254.