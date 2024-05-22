Deputies say Yelm standoff and death investigation may be connected

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says a standoff that ended Tuesday night near Yelm could be related to a death investigation at an adjacent property.

Early this morning firefighters were called to an RV fire near 103rd Avenue and Old McKenna Road.

Firefighters on seen discovered what they thought could have been a body and the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office was called.

When deputies and detectives arrived, their investigation led them to a locked travel trailer on an adjacent property with two people inside. Deputies were able to get one person out. An armed man remained inside.

SWAT and the Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad were called in. Negotiators talked to the man for several hours but were not able to get him to surrender. He ultimately committed suicide.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office believes there is a connection between their death investigation and the standoff.

However, they say the investigation into the possible death was only just beginning after the standoff had ended Tuesday night.

Just after 10 p.m. deputies told us a body had been found.