Deputies wrangle 9-foot alligator caught ‘taking a nap’ on Ruskin road

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County deputy had his hands full early Wednesday morning after he came across a 9-foot alligator “taking a nap” in the middle of the road.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the “unexpected roadblock” was found on College Avenue in Ruskin. Bodycam footage of the gator encounter shows the deputy attempting to get the animal out of the roadway.

“You just taking a nap?” the deputy asked the gator as he slowly approached the large reptile. “Oh hi, big boy! Come on, keep going. Come on, don’t be nasty.”







After a few twists and turns, deputies, along with the help of Florida Fish and Wildlife were able to reel the gator out and relocate him to a safer spot.

“Just another day here in Florida,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media.

