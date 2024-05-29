Deputies: Woman, 61, with dementia missing in Orange County

Deputies are looking for help to find an Orange County woman they say is missing and endangered.

Maria Isabel Cantarero Delcid, 61, was last seen Tuesday around 4 p.m. off 6th Avenue in Taft, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

MISSING ENDANGERED: Maria Isabel Cantarero Delcid, 61 - last seen around 4 pm on 5/28 off of 6th Av. in Taft. She was wearing a purple shirt and blue pants. There is concern for her well-being as she suffers from dementia. Any info? Call 911. #PleaseShare #Missing pic.twitter.com/pKcR5Ec3rX — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 29, 2024

Investigators said she was last seen wearing a purple shirt and blue pants.

Delcid is further described as:

Height: 5′0″

Weight: 170 lbs.

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

OCSO said there is concern for her well-being due to her health conditions.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.

