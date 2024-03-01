Deputies: Victim held at gunpoint during robbery in Orange County

TechCrunch

Days after it was knocked offline by a sweeping, years-in-the-making law enforcement operation, the notorious Russia-based LockBit ransomware group has returned to the dark web with a new leak site complete with a number of new victims. A global law enforcement effort launched an operation that hijacked the ransomware gang's infrastructure by exploiting a vulnerability in LockBit’s public-facing websites, including the dark web leak site that the gang used to publish stolen data from victims. Just five days on, LockBit announced that its operations had resumed, claiming to have restored from backups unaffected by the government takedown.