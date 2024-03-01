Deputies: Victim held at gunpoint during robbery in Orange County
South Carolina remains the No. 1 overall seed with a new entry to the seed line.
Such a concept — guaranteed byes for the Big Ten and SEC — is an unusual but somewhat expected maneuver from college football’s goliaths.
The UK government is piloting two AI tools that could help with routine tasks and responses.
ChiefsAholic faces up to 50 years in prison.
Jeep releases a 2024 Wrangler Jeep Beach edition and the first-ever Gladiator Jeep Beach edition, both available only in select southeastern states.
Reality competitions set in beach locales return with "Deal or No Deal Island" and "Survivor," while "American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders" digs deep for the truth.
'Helped me organize my collection immensely': Here's what you need to corral old discs simply and safely, fans say.
Panic just held a games showcase for its portable Playdate console and announced a March 12 release date of Lucas Pope’s Mars After Midnight. Pope also made Papers, Please and Return of the Obra Dinn.
Buick is showing off the Wildcat EV again in a shimmery gold hue — if only they would build it — and is debuting a new tagline for the company.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine has some questions about who the New Orleans Pelicans are and what their future holds, so he invited Shamit Dua from In the N.O. to come on and try and explain.
Love is in the air! These picks from Minted, Nordstrom and other retailers will celebrate the happy couple.
Days after it was knocked offline by a sweeping, years-in-the-making law enforcement operation, the notorious Russia-based LockBit ransomware group has returned to the dark web with a new leak site complete with a number of new victims. A global law enforcement effort launched an operation that hijacked the ransomware gang's infrastructure by exploiting a vulnerability in LockBit’s public-facing websites, including the dark web leak site that the gang used to publish stolen data from victims. Just five days on, LockBit announced that its operations had resumed, claiming to have restored from backups unaffected by the government takedown.
This is Sherman's second arrest since his playing career ended in 2021.
Some attendees reportedly wore Chiefs jerseys to the service.
Why do people typically freeze their embryos and how long can they stay frozen? Here's what you need to know.
Neutral and beautiful, this well-priced container is an elegant solution for organizing any surface.
Rep. Jim Clyburn told Yahoo News that young and Black voters could decide the 2024 presidential election as young voters start to lean less on Biden as their favored candidate.
TikTok's latest viral superstar is Reesa Teesa, a Georgia woman who posted 50 videos -- just under 10 minutes long apiece -- chronicling her tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband. "The series, 'who the f--- did I marry,' is not something that you have to sit down and hold your phone and watch," Reesa said in a TikTok on Wednesday.
Waymo's application to expand its robotaxi service in Los Angeles and San Mateo counties has been suspended for 120 days by the California Public Utilities Commission’s Consumer Protection and Enforcement Division (CPED). The decision doesn't change Waymo's ability to commercially operate driverless vehicles in San Francisco. The CPED said on its website that the application has been suspended for further staff review.
Law enforcement officers in Cochise County, Arizona, say a 23-year-old stole a truck carrying 10 new Corvettes because he needed a ride home.