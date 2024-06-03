Deputies link two gunshot victims to single Tehama County shooting

Two gunshot victims found about 10 miles apart from each other in Tehama County early Friday morning were connected to the same shooting, Tehama County sheriff's officials said.

Both gunshot victims were involved in a shooting that happened about 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Ventura Avenue in Gerber, according to sheriff's officials.

The incident started when three men went to visit a homeowner in Gerber. At some point, a struggle broke out and at least one of the visitors opened fire and at least three people were shot, officials said.

One man died at the home and two other men left the area, officials said. One of the men who was shot was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition Saturday, officials said.

Red Bluff police said they received a separate report shortly before 2 a.m. Friday of a man in the 100 block of Main Street in Red Bluff who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Initially, police did not know the man found on Main Street was connected to the Gerber shooting.

But police and sheriff's officials discovered the man found in Red Bluff had been shot at the home in Gerber earlier that morning and was a suspect in the shooting, officials said.

The man found in Red Bluff was 21-year-old Osbaldo Rodriguez of Red Bluff. Rodriguez was arrested in connection to the shooting, officials said.

Detectives are trying to find the second suspect in the Gerber shooting. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact Det. Dave Epperson with the Tehama County Major Crimes Unit at 530-529-7920.

