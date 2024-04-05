Deputies find suspected burglar sitting on couch of Victorville home

Deputies responded to a report of a home burglary in Victorville on Wednesday to discover the suspect relaxing on a sofa, officials said.

The break-in was reported about 12:10 p.m. at a house in the 15700 block of First Street, according to the Victorville Police Department. A caller told officials there was an unknown man inside the home.

"Deputies arrived on scene, made entry to the residence, and found a male sitting on a couch inside the house," police said in a written statement.

They discovered a window at the home had been smashed, apparently with a metal pole, officials said.

David Williams, 30, who was described as unhoused, was booked on suspicion of burglary and vandalism, according to police and San Bernardino County booking records.

Bail was set at $30,000 pending an initial court appearance, scheduled Friday in the Victorville branch of San Bernardino County Superior Court.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Burglary suspect found sitting on couch of Victorville home