Deputies shoot and kill Spartanburg man after he fled crash on I 85

A Spartanburg County man was shot and killed by deputies over the weekend after a car crash Sunday morning on Interstate 85.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed they responded to a single-car wreck that was reported at 2:52 a.m. Sunday northbound at mile marker 71 on I-85. A spokesperson for the Highway Patrol told the Herald-Journal Monday morning that one lane was reported blocked and nobody was on-scene with the vehicle.

After the crash, the driver, identified by the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office as Nicholas Daniel Austin Papala, 25, of N. Fairview Street in Spartanburg, allegedly fled into the woods. The Highway Patrol said Papala was located in the woods by fire department personnel using thermal imaging. A state trooper was also present.

When located, Papala reportedly asked personnel on scene if they were law enforcement. When they replied that they were not, Papala told them he had a gun and asked them to let him know when law enforcement arrived, the Sheriff's Office said.

Highway Patrol contacted the Sheriff's Office around 3:40 a.m. for backup, the Sheriff's Office said. Another state trooper responded at 3:51 a.m.

Fire department personnel backed out of the woods and four sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and located the suspect in the woods on the other side of a fence, according to the statement.

The statement also said the suspect didn't obey numerous verbal commands, lifted his shirt and reached for an object in his waistband. All four deputies fired their weapons at the suspect, which resulted in his death, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office said that no deputies were injured.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said that a forensic exam is scheduled for Papala Monday. The State Law Enforcement Division confirmed they are investigating the case after being requested by the on-scene agencies.

Chalmers Rogland covers public safety for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal, Greenville News and USA Today Network. Reach him via email at crogland@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Sheriff deputies shoot and kill Spartanburg man after fleeing car crash