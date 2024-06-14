Deputies shoot, kill South L.A. man firing shotgun at sheriff’s chopper

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department descended on a South Los Angeles neighborhood Thursday night where a suspect was reportedly on a rooftop firing shotgun rounds at a law enforcement helicopter.

It’s unclear when the incident, located near Cahita and Rosecrans avenues, started, but video posted to the Citizen App showed a heavy presence of deputies at the scene just after 8 p.m.

A little less than an hour later, the situation appeared to be static as Sky5 flew over the area, spotting the suspect on the roof of the home lying flat and unmoving with what appeared to be a shotgun about five feet away.

L.A. deputy seen approaching a suspect on the roof of a Compton home who had allegedly been firing on a sheriff’s helicopter on June 13, 2024. (KTLA)

Preliminary reports suggest the suspect, who allegedly fired hundreds of rounds at the helicopter, was shot and killed by deputies, though LASD has not confirmed that information.

Sky5 captured deputies deploying a flashbang onto the rooftop in the area where the man was laying. As the smoke cleared, the suspect had not moved.

Just after 9 pm. Deputies were seen climbing a ladder onto the roof with their guns drawn while they approached the man, who still lay unmoving.

The suspect, deceased, was later covered with a sheet while detectives worked to collect evidence for the investigation.

