Deputies seize over $400,000 in illicit U.S. currency in Iredell County

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has announced it seized over $420,000 in illicit United States currency last month.

On May 24, deputies conducted traffic stops on separate vehicles and discovered each of them had large amounts of cash.

When questioned by the deputies about the money, each occupant in the vehiles denied knowing how the money got there, and no one claimed ownership.

An investigation revealed that the money found inside the vehicles was the proceeds of illegal narcotics crimes and other criminal activity.

“This investigation is a reminder of the ongoing, proactive efforts being made by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office to combat drug and currency smuggling through Iredell County, and it is a glaring reminder of how the proceeds of illegal activity travel our interstates almost daily,” said Iredell County Sheriff Campbell.

Deputies said the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations has been contacted in connection with this case.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

