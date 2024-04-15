Deputies seeking suspects in armed robbery of 4 Mile Market in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), is asking the public for assistance in finding a vehicle involved in an armed robbery that happened on Saturday.

According to WCSO, a pewter gold-colored vehicle was involved in an armed robbery at 4 Mile Market on Chisholm Road, South of Collinwood. The armed robbery happened around 10:05 p.m.

According to WCSO, a male and female were wearing masks and were armed with a handgun. The pair was last seen heading south on Chisholm Road. Deputies say that one of the suspects appears to be a white male.

If you know the whereabouts of these individuals or if you see them, do not approach them as they are armed and dangerous, instead, contact the dispatch center at (931)-722-3613 or dial 911.

