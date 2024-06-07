Deputies seek information after man found dead in Tampa ditch

Hillsborough deputies are seeking information from the public after a man was found dead in a ditch in Tampa earlier this week.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 911 caller reported a dead man in a ditch near East Chelsea Street and Racheal Falls Drive, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. When deputies arrived, they found Yalexander Jimenez Felipe, 47, with upper body trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our detectives are diligently working to collect all of the information to uncover the circumstances that led to this crime,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the news release. “We are dedicated to bringing justice to the victim and their family and identifying those responsible for this loss of life.”

No further information was immediately available. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.