Deputies seek 3 people seen in video at time of deadly Tampa shooting

Hillsborough County deputies are searching for three people who might know who killed a 24-year-old man in Tampa on Sunday.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, deputies found Brayan Rivera Garcia with a gunshot wound to the chest on the 1300 block of Treasure Key Court, about one mile northwest of University Mall. Garcia was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a news release Friday evening, the sheriff’s office released a video of three people who were seen nearby at the time of the homicide. The video appears to show two people dressed in all black and one person dressed in all white.

“We believe the individuals seen in the video may have crucial information that can lead to an arrest,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the news release.

Chronister urged anyone who recognizes the people in the video to come forward. “Your cooperation could be vital in bringing justice to the victim and their family,” he said.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.