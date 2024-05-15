Deputies searching for two people accused of stealing a vehicle in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), is searching for two people accused of stealing a vehicle from a home in Morgan County.

According to MCSO, deputies took a report for a stolen vehicle in the Eva area on Wednesday, May 8.

Deputies were told that two weeks before the incident on May 8th, a 1965 short-wheelbase Chevrolet truck, a 1998 17ft Fisher Dominator bass boat with a 75 Mercury motor, and a 2014 Jeep Patriot were all stolen from the home.

On Friday, May 10, the Oneonta Police Department responded to an identity theft and forgery in progress at a car dealership in Oneonta. The suspects then left the scene in what is believed to be a Jeep Patriot with a switched tag #47AMWNR.

Photo of Jeep Patriot (Courtesy: Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)

MCSO says that the Jeep Patriot is believed to have been stolen from Eva, Alabama.

If you have any information about the stolen vehicles or the identity of those pictured please contact Morgan County Investigator Delgado at (256)-560-6198 or Oneonta Detective Stephens at (205)-237-6135.

