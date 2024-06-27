Deputies searching for suspect in Palm Desert bank robbery, asking for help from public

An image of the suspect who allegedly robbed a bank in Palm Desert on June 26, 2024.

Deputies are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Palm Desert on Wednesday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The bank robbery was reported around 2 p.m. in the 72-000 block of Highway 111. The sheriff's department said the man demanded money from a bank teller and fled on foot after receiving an undisclosed sum. He did not reveal or indicate if he was armed, the sheriff's department added.

Deputies were not able to find the suspect during their search. They released his description as "between 50 and 60 years old, 5’10" to 6’0" tall, 150 to 175 pounds, wearing a green baseball-style hat, dark-framed prescription glasses, light green t-shirt, and denim jeans."

The sheriff's department asked the public to help identify and locate the suspect by calling 911, contacting Investigator Mitroff at 760–836–1600 or submitting a tip on the department's website if they have information about his whereabouts.

An image of the back of a suspect who allegedly robbed a bank in Palm Desert on June 26, 2024.

