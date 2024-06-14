14-year-old Ohio girl believed to have been abducted is found safe, sheriff’s office reports

UPDATE @ 10:25 p.m.

The 14-year-old girl has been found safe, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office reports.

She was found in North Carolina, our news partner, WCPO.com is reporting.

The sheriff’s office announced the development in the case via social media, saying, “We are extremely grateful to say that Hailey has been found and is safe and secure. There will be more information regarding the criminal case as we piece this complex case together. While she is several states away, we are working to reunite her with her parents.”

We are extremely grateful to say that Hailey has been found and is safe and secure. There will be more information regarding the criminal case as we piece this complex case together.

While she is several states away, we are working to reunite her with her parents. — Warren Co Sheriff (@WCSO_Ohio) June 14, 2024

More information is to be released Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

INITIAL REPORT

Deputies are searching for a 14-year-old girl believed to have been abducted from a Deerfield Township business Thursday.

Around 2 p.m. Hailey Wagoner left the Kings Automall with a white man driving a maroon Ford F-150, according to our news partners at WCPO.

The truck was last seen heading south on I-71 near the Fields-Ertel Road area.

Officials said the F-150 had an “FX4″ decal, chrome tube steps, chrome rear taillight covers and an orange triangular sticker in the lower right of the rear cab window.

>> Son accused of killing his mother arrested for murder 17 years later

There was no license plate on the truck.

Wagoner is described as having strawberry-blonde hair and a light complexion.

She was wearing a blue and white long-sleeve shirt with dark-colored shorts and white tennis shoes.

The man she left appears to be in his late-20s to mid-30s, officials said. He was wearing blue jeans, a green t-shirt, black sunglasses and a black hat with an unknown emblem.

Anyone with information on where they could be is asked to call 911 or the Warren County Communications Center at 513-695-2525. Tips can also be submitted via e-mail to crimetips@wcsooh.org.