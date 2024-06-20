Deputies searching for missing 4-year-old in Huntington Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are looking for a 4-year-old boy who was reported missing at a campground in Huntington Lake.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says shortly before 11 a.m. a family at the Rancheria Campground in Fresno County reported their 4-year-old boy was missing. They had been searching for him about an hour before contacting the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s officials say the boy’s name is Christian Ramirez. He was last seen wearing a gray Volcom t-shirt, blue shorts, and gray Nike shoes.

Sheriff’s officials say the Search and Rescue team, Air Support Unit, Forest Service rangers, and Fish and Wildlife officers are looking for the boy.

As of Thursday afternoon, there is no information regarding the boy’s status. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at 559-600-3111 or dial 911.

