Deputies searching for man with distinctive walk accused in string of Coweta business burglaries

Coweta County officials are searching for a man accused in connection to a string of business burglaries.

On March 13, Coweta deputies responded to the Golden Krust located at 1400 E Highway. Deputies also discovered that Oriental Marketplace had also been burglarized.

The following stores in Newnan were also believed to have also been burglarized by the man:

Marcos Pizza

Big Joes

Captain D’s

Sweet Krunch

Attempted burglary at Car Wash Junction

In all, between $700 and $800 was stolen.

Officials said the man was shown on video walking with a “distinctive gait.”

Anyone with information on the man is asked to contact Investigator Crook at 770.253.1502 or jcrook@coweta.ga.us , Investigator Mullis (cmullis@coweta.ga.us) or Detective Godfrey at dgodfrey@newnaga.gov

