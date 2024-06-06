Deputies searching for man connected with passing fake money in Champaign County

Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help in their search for a man connected with passing fake money.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office says the man has been associated with passing counterfeit currency in the Mechanicsburg area, according to a social media post.

The man is driving a red hatch SUV.

The sheriff’s office posted pictures of both the man and SUV on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Ryan Black at (937) 653-3409.

Photo contributed by Champaign County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook)