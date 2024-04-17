Deputies searching field after skeletal remains discovered in rural Benton County

This is a developing story. Check back to tri-cityherald.com for updates.

Benton County sheriff’s deputies are scouring an area near Prosser in the Lower Yakima Valley after some skeletal remains were discovered Tuesday afternoon.

Someone in the area found some human bones in the farming area north of the rural city in western Benton County, Coroner Bill Leach confirmed to the Tri-City Herald on Wednesday.

It’s unknown at this point how long the bones may have been in the field or how they got there.

About a half dozen deputies were searching the area on Wednesday.