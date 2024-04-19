Deputies searching for Atlanta man wanted for identity fraud
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an Atlanta man wanted on charges of felony identity fraud.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies said Naquille Harvey, 28, was last known to live at a home on Willow Lake Drive in Atlanta.
TRENDING STORIES:
Former Braves player needs 1 day to get his MLB pension. A petition is pushing to make that happen
Delta flight from Savannah declares emergency upon landing in Atlanta
Deputies did not elaborate on why he’s wanted in Monroe County or what led to the charges.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Harvey is described as 6′2″ and 180 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office directly at 478-994-7010 or reach out to Investigator Mansfield at 478-994-7043, ext. 209. Anyone with information can remain anonymous.