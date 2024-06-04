Deputies search for suspect they believe beat Georgia homeless man to death in alleyway

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man they believe may have attacked a homeless man in a Macon alleyway and left him for dead.

Deputies said Albert Knight, 59, died of blunt force trauma in an alleyway near the intersection of Poplar Street and Second Street on May 26.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video of a man they believe to be the suspect in the case. He is seen wearing a ball cap, a green shirt that possibly says “Hilton Head Island Bike Shop” in white letters, denim jeans, and black shoes.

At one point, he is seen wearing orange gloves and holding an object that deputies have blurred out.

Reverend Jake Hall with the United Way of Central Georgia told WGXA-TV that the community is shaken by Knight’s death.

“He was somebody who was known to so many of our providers that they’re really hurting right now by something so horrific that has taken place,” Hall said.

Hall told the TV station that he is worried more of the homeless community could be at risk.

“The person who is likely to be harmed is the person who is homeless, who is most vulnerable, open not only to the elements but to moments of violence like this and it’s up to us as a community to make sure there are protections, spaces that are safe harbors, shelters that are open to folks,” Hall said.

Anyone who knows who the man in the surveillance video may be is asked to call Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

