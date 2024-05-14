Shasta County sheriff's deputies arrested a man Monday on suspicion of attempted murder, but were still trying to piece together what led to the stabbing in north Redding.

Flynn Zachary Jones, 34, was arrested not far from the area where he allegedly stabbed a man shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, according to the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived at where the attack took place, the 17000 block of Paradise Lane, they found a victim with several stab wounds to his upper body and torso. He was taken to a Redding hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

After the stabbing, Jones left the area and was found walking in the area of the 12000 block of Lake Boulevard, less than a mile from where the man was assaulted, sheriff's officials said.

Jones had blood on his clothing and other parts of his body, but he told deputies that the blood was his own and that he had injured himself in a fall. However, deputies could not find any other evidence on his body that indicated he had fallen, officials said.

Witnesses to the stabbing implicated Jones as the suspect, but they could not say why he allegedly stabbed the man, officials said.

Deputies took Jones to the Shasta County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, officials said.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Deputies search for motive in stabbing in Redding early Monday morning