Deputies search for man who forced his way into mother's home in Jefferson Twp

May 1—Law enforcement is searching for a man after he allegedly forced his way into his estranged mother's home and locked himself inside Wednesday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, at about 11 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Liscum Drive in Jefferson Twp. on a report of a burglary in progress.

Deputies found a woman who uses a wheelchair outside the house who said her estranged son, who had just been released from prison, forced his way in and then locked himself inside.

The sheriff's office said that the man is known to deputies, suffers from mental health issues and can be "very combative," saying he has a "lengthy history of violent felonies and assaults" on law enforcement and corrections officers.

Deputies tried contact him, but were unable to. They then requested a K9 team as well as mutual aid from Dayton police and units from the Montgomery County Regional SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team.

Crews entered the home but found the man was not inside after he possibly fled out a window before deputies arrived. A search of the area didn't find the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Melanie Phelps at 937-225-6479.