Deputies search for driver after deadly hit-and-run crash in Lakeland

Deputies in Polk County and searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a man in Polk County.

The deadly crash happened around 9:43 p.m. Sunday on 10th Street North, just east of Wabash Avenue in Lakeland.

Investigators said a 58-year-old man visiting family from Alabama was struck by a vehicle and the driver fled the scene.

Read: Florida man accused of covering up wife’s murder by staging burglary

The victim died at the scene, deputies said.

Investigators said they believe the hit-and-run driver was in a 2010 to 2014 silver Dodge Caravan or Chrysler Town & Country Van.

Read: Deputies identify two men shot near illegal after-hours business in Pine Hills

Deputies said the driver would have been traveling east on 10th Street when they struck the victim from behind as he was standing or walking along the side of the road.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.