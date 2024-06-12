Deputies search for Colorado man missing out of Leavenworth

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 37-year-old Joshua Dean Griffin, who has been missing since August 2023.

Griffin was first reported missing out of Colorado in March of 2023. He was found the following June in Wenatchee, where he reportedly found temporary work and stayed for a couple of months until he was reported missing in August.

In April of 2024, a backpack containing some clothing and Griffin’s wallet with ID and cash was found on a hiking trail just outside of Leavenworth. Deputies searched the area but did not find any evidence of his whereabouts.

According to deputies, Griffin lived a transient lifestyle and had a history of using narcotics. Family and friends say he walked regularly, sometimes long distances.

The Washington State Department of Licensing shows that Griffin is 5 feet 7 inches, and weighs around 155 pounds.

Anyone with information about Joshua Dean Griffin or his possible whereabouts is asked to call Detective Paul Nelson at (509) 667-6843.