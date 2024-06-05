Deputies search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man after shots fired in Clayton County

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man considered ‘armed and dangerous’.

Deputies said Dequan Wright, 23, fired three gunshots in Clayton County on Tuesday.

He is described as six feet, four inches tall, weighs 170 lbs., and was last seen wearing a tank top with skinny jeans and no shoes.

If you see him, call 911.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to avoid the area of Upper Riverdale Road and Arrowhead Blvd. due to a heavy sheriff’s office and police presence.

Authorities did not say what led up to the search.

Channel 2 Actions News is working to learn more about this developing story on WSB Tonight.

