Deputies search for 2nd person of interest in deadly carjacking

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said there is a person of interest in custody in connection to the carjacking, and another suspect is currently on the run.

The search is on for Giovany Hernandez Crespo, who, according to investigators, was the last person to speak with Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas.

Meanwhile, another man, Jordanish Torres-Garcia, is now behind bars. He is accused of holding De Aguasvivas at gunpoint.

Investigators are looking for two other people related to the case, but only one has been identified.

After more than a week, law enforcement has a better picture of what happened to De Aguasvivas.

The 31-year-old woman was killed on April 11 when she was carjacked in Seminole County.

Investigators believe Torres-Garcia was seen in a video capturing the incident, as they were able to match the sweater and mask he wore to a Facebook profile photo.

Lemma said Torres-Garcia also bought the green Acura used to follow De Aguasvivas.

The man was arrested on federal gun charges out of Puerto Rico, and he is now the person of interest in the case.

According to the sheriff’s office, De Aguasvivas’s brother asked Hernandez Crespo about the trip.

“Louis tells us that Giovanni says that Katherine was up here to deliver money and other stuff for a friend,” Lemma said.

Investigators searched Hernandez Crespo’s home in Casselberry, where they found drugs unrelated to the carjacking, and he faces charges for those discoveries.

Meanwhile, Hernandez Crespo’s girlfriend, Monicsabel Romero Soto, was arrested after she received a delivery of 3 kilos of cocaine in Osceola County.

Deputies are still looking for Hernandez Crespo.

If you have any information, contact Crimeline at 800)-423-TIPS (8477) or text **TIPS (8477), or call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650.

Calls made to Crimeline can be anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for up to $1,000.

