Deputies respond to fatal shooting in Harrison

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal shooting in Harrison on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the department, deputies responded to the 5000 block of Kilby Road at around 6 p.m. One person was found dead.

Detectives took one person in custody for questioning.

This story will be updated.

Enquirer media partner Fox 19 provided this report.

