Deputies reopen 38-year-old cold case investigating rape allegations in Jefferson Parish
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a cold case involving a series of rapes that happened 38 years ago.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a cold case involving a series of rapes that happened 38 years ago.
Cronenworth recorded his first four-hit game since July 2021.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced its first industry-wide review of data security and privacy policies across the largest U.S. airlines. The DOT said in a press release Thursday that the review will examine whether U.S. airline giants are properly protecting their customers' personal information and whether airlines are "unfairly or deceptively monetizing or sharing that data with third parties." Letters to airline executives will include questions about how the airlines collect and handle passengers' personal information, monetize customer data through targeted advertising, and how employees and contractors are trained to handle passenger's information.
Betts hit a career-high 39 home runs in 2023 for the Dodgers and finished second in NL MVP voting.
Kia K4 small sedan revealed ahead of New York International Auto Show. It will replace the Forte in the U.S.
DoorDash is expanding its partnership with Alphabet's Wing to bring its drone delivery pilot to the U.S., the company announced on Thursday. Select users in Christiansburg, Virginia will be able to order eligible menu items from their local Wendy's. DoorDash first launched its drone delivery pilot program in Australia in 2022, where it is now operating drone deliveries with over 60 merchants. DoorDash users who are near the Wendy’s located at 2355 N. Franklin Street will see the new delivery option on the checkout page.
A new app from a startup called Cherry is aiming to transform the online shopping experience with its AI assistant that allows users to discover products across the internet using just a screenshot or image. Cherry helps you find products that you’ve come across while scrolling through social media or have seen in real-life. The startup was founded by Ryan Kim, a software engineer with 20 years of experience in the e-commerce ecosystem.
Reviewers say this 'very powerful' dust-zapper will 'leave the floors spotless.'
Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro are 28 percent off in Amazon's Big Spring Sale. The $180 price tag is a new all-time low for the earbuds.
The biggest news stories this morning: Watch the first human Neuralink patient control a computer, Glassdoor reportedly attaches real names to anonymous accounts, Peacock’s 2024 Paris Olympics coverage includes enhanced multiview options.
Are you ready for March Madness? The First Round tips off today.
Startups in Europe, faced with an ongoing economic slowdown in the region, continue to struggle on the fundraising front. Meanwhile, European VCs that are hedging their bets by growing their focus on startups that either have a global/U.S. play in mind -- or are in the U.S. already -- are seeing a lot of interest from LPs. TechCrunch has learned exclusively that Frontline Ventures has raised $200 million across two funds, named Frontline Growth and Frontline Seed, to keep making bets across the pond.
Silence wants to shake things up when it comes to climate tech investment. This new angel-style VC firm has already raised $35 million and plans to make dozens of small investments in climate startups to help them apply the tech startup playbook. The Silence team is led by Borja Moreno de los Rios who acts as a solo general partner for Silence’s original fund.
The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X's simplified styling, warm and comfortable interior and increased efficiency will be incorporated in a future production vehicle in 2025.
A star on back-to-back national championship teams, Bowers skipped combine and pro day workouts and his frame has been called into question for his position. Don't be distracted by any of it.
The scandal has already seen a change in the story from Ohtani's camp.
Neuralink has shared a brief public demo of the brain-computer interface (BCI) in action with a human patient.
While we know the dollar amount of the settlement, we don’t know yet how it will be apportioned among the fighters involved or what other provisions might be included in the settlement.
Will Tua have a new target in OBJ next season?
Astera Labs started its life as a public company trading at $52.56 per share, up 46% when the bell rang. The company priced its IPO last night at $36 per share, above its raised price range. Astera’s debut marks the first material technology offering this year that TechCrunch is tracking.
The FIA launched and quickly ended an inquiry in December into Wolff and her husband Toto.