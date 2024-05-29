Deputies to release body camera video of officer-involved shooting in Holly Hill

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says a deadly officer-involved shooting is under investigation.

The incident happened Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. on Ridgewood Avenue in Holly Hill.

Deputies said the man who was shot and killed was armed with a steak knife and threatening himself and others.

Officers tell us the man armed himself with a steak knife.

A witness told police the man had threatened to kill her before and, at that time, was threatening to go outside and stab a woman.

Officers said when they arrived, they held the man at gunpoint, and shots were fired moments later.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

Deputies said they will release body camera video and additional details on Wednesday.

