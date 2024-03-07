Bomb squad responds to suspicious package at Flagler County Courthouse

Law enforcement in Flagler County responded to an active incident Thursday morning.

10 a.m. update:

Flagler County deputies said the scene has been cleared and normal operations will resume at the courthouse within an hour.

Original report:

Officials said there is a large law enforcement presence investigating an incident at the Flagler County Courthouse.

Both Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Bunnell Police Department officers have been called to the area.

Watch: Flames shoot out of engine during United Airlines flight to Florida

Officials said the St. Johns County Bomb Squad has been called to assist after a suspicious package was found outside of the courthouse.

Deputies said the courthouse parking lot is closed.

Watch: ‘Unusual situation’: Brevard County wildlife hospital takes in 20 pelicans with broken wings

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.