Bomb squad responds to suspicious package at Flagler County Courthouse
Law enforcement in Flagler County responded to an active incident Thursday morning.
10 a.m. update:
Flagler County deputies said the scene has been cleared and normal operations will resume at the courthouse within an hour.
Original report:
Officials said there is a large law enforcement presence investigating an incident at the Flagler County Courthouse.
Both Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Bunnell Police Department officers have been called to the area.
Officials said the St. Johns County Bomb Squad has been called to assist after a suspicious package was found outside of the courthouse.
Deputies said the courthouse parking lot is closed.
Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.
