Deputies plan St. Patrick's Day DUI enforcement campaign in Apple Valley

Deputies will be out in force in Apple Valley on St. Patrick's Day in search of intoxicated drivers.

Extra deputies will patrol throughout the city from 4 p.m. to midnight on Sunday to identify and arrest drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Deputy Stephan Esparza of the Apple Valley Police Department said.

"St. Patrick’s Day is a time for celebration, but it’s important to celebrate responsibly," Esparza said. "Designating a sober driver before the festivities begin can save lives. It's a simple way to make sure everyone traveling on our roads gets home safely."

St. Patrick Day tends to be one of the deadliest days of the year on U.S. roads, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Statistics. The 2021 St. Patrick's Day period resulted in 47 DUI-related fatalities nationwide.

Esparza reminded motorists that alcohol is not the only substance that can make a driver unsafe for the road.

"Marijuana, prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may also impair. Do your research and understand how certain drugs may affect your driving ability," he said.

A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety via the NHTSA will provide funding for the upcoming enforcement effort.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: St. Patrick's Day DUI crackdown planned in Apple Valley