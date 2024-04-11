Deputies: Pierson man caught on video vandalizing Volusia Sheriff’s Office patrol car

A Pierson man with a long history of run-ins with law enforcement was arrested Sunday, accused of causing damage to a Volusia Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy responded to Pierson Town Hall at 116 W. 1st Ave. Sunday to investigate a report of vandalism to a Volusia County patrol car.

The responding deputy said they immediately noticed a large dent on the rear passenger side of the car, damage to the trunk, and additional dents on the hood.

According to the sheriff’s office, the patrol car had been parked there in an open area that was intentionally visible to the public to deter speeding in a nearby school zone, and in response to “multiple complaints” about speeding in the area from residents and the Pierson Town Council.

Deputies say they reviewed surveillance video from a nearby grocery store which showed their suspect throwing what appeared to be a bottle at the front of the patrol car on the previous Friday.

The video then shows the suspect slamming on the hood of the car multiple times and pulling on the driver’s side door in an apparent attempt to get inside of it. The suspect is then seen getting a “running start” and kicking the rear, passenger-side door of the car with enough force to leave a “clear and precise” foot indentation on the door.

According to the sheriff’s office, the video shows the “assault” on the patrol car go on for approximately two minutes before the suspect walks away to the north on Center Street.

Deputies noted that the suspect entered the grocery store at one point and was captured on video there, enabling them to immediately identify him as 58-year-old Eric Johnson.

Investigators say they were able to easily identify Johnson as their suspect due to a long history of previous encounters with him.

According to the sheriff’s office, Johnson’s arrest history includes 91 previous charges dating back to 2002, including battery on a law enforcement officer, robbery and aggravated assault.

Deputies arrested Johnson again Sunday on felony charges of criminal mischief and attempted burglary of an unoccupied vehicle. He remains in the Volusia County jail on a total of $11,000 bond.

