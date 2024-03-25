Deputies: Person stabbed during argument over Easter egg hunt

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested for stabbing a family member during a fight before an Easter egg hunt at an elementary school, deputies say.

Around 9:15 a.m., deputies were called to Valley View Elementary School in Springfield for a report of a stabbing.

A man and a woman got into a disagreement on how to place the eggs for an Easter egg hunt, deputies learned. Another family member intervened in the argument, and the man took out a knife and cut the person “multiple times,” according to a release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies convinced the 36-year-old Battle Creek man to drop the knife and arrested him. He was booked into the Calhoun County Jail for aggravated assault.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor cuts and is expected to be OK. The sheriff’s office said no children had arrived for the egg hunt when the stabbing happened.

