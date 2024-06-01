Paraglider found dead after crashing in S.C. woods

June 1 (UPI) -- A paraglider died Saturday morning after his aircraft crashed in a wooded area in South Carolina, authorities said.

The Greenville County Sheriff's office said it received a 911 call around 8 a.m. EDT of a paraglider crash in Cleveland.

Sheriff's deputies, fire and EMS responded to the scene. At around 11:30 a.m., deputies confirmed they located the pilot but at the time did not specify his condition.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office a few hours later confirmed one person had died on the scene.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.