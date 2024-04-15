Deputies: Officer-involved shooting leaves juvenile injured in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Law enforcement investigating after an officer-involved shooting leaves a juvenile injured in York County on Sunday, April 14, deputies said.

Officers were dispatched after receiving a call for a subject brandishing a firearm, officials said.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of Arcadia Loop around 6:10 p.m. Officers arrived to find the male juvenile barricaded in a vehicle.

We will release additional information as soon as possible. WAVY is looking to find out if it was the officer’s bullet who put a juvenile in the hospital, and what lead up to the incident.

