Deputies offer $5K reward to help find man who sexually attacked 91-year-old woman

Marion County law enforcement is offering a reward to find the person responsible for attacking an elderly woman.

Deputies said a 91-year-old woman was sexually attacked over the weekend inside of her home in Reddick.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods took to Facebook this week to share information with the community about the “cruel act of violence.”

“To the person responsible, I will find out who you are,” Woods said.

Woods added that his detectives are working tirelessly to find the suspect in the case.

The sheriff is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111.

