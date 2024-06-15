Deputies: Multiple people hurt in Rochester Hills splash pad shooting

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say there are “numerous wounded victims” after a shooting Saturday at a splash pad in Rochester Hills, a Detroit suburb.

“We had an active shooter at the splash pad on Auburn in Rochester Hills,” wrote the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post.

Several people are injured, deputies say. According to Sheriff Michael Bouchard, nine or 10 people were shot, The Detroit News reports.

The sheriff said a “random” gunman got out of a car and fired 28 times, according to The Detroit News.

At 7:20 p.m., deputies said the suspect was “potentially” contained nearby, but the scene remained active.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area.

