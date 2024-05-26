Deputies find missing Rockdale County man with dementia lost in the woods
A man with severe dementia who went missing Friday was found by deputies after a search in Rockdale County.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Friday that the 78-year-old man had wandered out of his home.
Deputies went door-to-door to search for him.
They also used their drone unit and a K9 officer.
After a 30-minute track, K9 Toby located the man lying on the ground in the woods behind a neighboring home.
Deputies said the man was in good spirits and he was returned to his family after being checked and cleared by EMS.
