Deputies find meth, fentanyl during burglary arrest

Mar. 5—Two Pullman residents have been accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of items from a Military Hill apartment while possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Whitman County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested 52-year-old Chester Pitner and 37-year-old Teressa Halverson on Friday evening. They were charged with burglary, theft and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to court records.

The victim told deputies the two allegedly stole about $4,000 in electronics and jewelry from a residence on Pullman Airport Road, according to court records.

The department obtained a search warrant for Pitner and Halverson's property. They allegedly found over 200 fentanyl pills and 24 grams of methamphetamine, along with scales and packaging materials, according to court records.

Pullman police assisted in the investigation.

Both are being held in the Whitman County Jail. Pitner has a $25,000 bond or $2,500 surety, and Halverson has a $5,000 bond or $500 surety.